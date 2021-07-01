Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to “Buy”

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $549.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.