Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $817.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

