Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.31.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $244.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,892 shares of company stock valued at $71,937,520. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.