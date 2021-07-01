ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barrington Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
