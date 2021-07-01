Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.44.

GRPN opened at $43.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Groupon has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Groupon by 2,995.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $12,015,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

