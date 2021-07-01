Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $379.87

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.87 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 404.50 ($5.28). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 670,659 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £981.90 million and a P/E ratio of 117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.87.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

