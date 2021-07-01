Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.