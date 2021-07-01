Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.46

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF) (TSE:BU)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $2.75. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 140,485 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $302.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUROF)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

