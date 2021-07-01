Luceco (LON:LUCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $397.00

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 10324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.50 ($4.96).

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Luceco alerts:

The company has a market cap of £668.12 million and a PE ratio of 23.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

In other Luceco news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.