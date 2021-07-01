Comparing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and NextGen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 56.35 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -32.00 NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.00 $9.52 million $0.72 23.04

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextGen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.1, meaning that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% NextGen Healthcare 1.71% 12.44% 7.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and NextGen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextGen Healthcare 2 3 4 0 2.22

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 185.46%. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats CleanSpark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions. It also provides population health solutions, consisting of NextGen Population Health Core, NextGen Population Health Value Management, and NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management; connected health solutions, comprising of NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Share, and NextGen Health Data Hub; and managed services, such as NextGen Managed Cloud Services and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services. . In addition, the company offers provides training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, and installation services; and client and support services. Further, it provides consulting services, which include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

