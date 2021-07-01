Financial Analysis: Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) & Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and Exterran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16% Exterran -17.94% -28.72% -6.75%

59.1% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Exterran shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exterran shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Katapult and Exterran, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exterran 0 0 3 0 3.00

Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Exterran has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.09%. Given Exterran’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exterran is more favorable than Katapult.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katapult and Exterran’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A Exterran $613.06 million 0.26 -$101.29 million ($2.28) -2.09

Katapult has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exterran.

Summary

Exterran beats Katapult on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs equipment used in the treating and processing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas compression packages, and water treatment, including cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated and national oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

