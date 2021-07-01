Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,358 shares of company stock worth $83,634. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

