Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

