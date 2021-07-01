First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,521,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 821.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $17,106,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

