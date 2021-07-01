Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Hold

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GFED has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.06% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

