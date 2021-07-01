Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $118,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.