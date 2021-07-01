Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.22.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

