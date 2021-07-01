Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.