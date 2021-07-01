Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

GSHD stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,657 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $4,058,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.