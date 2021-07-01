J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.47.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.