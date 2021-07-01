Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Critical Comparison

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure pays out -127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Travel + Leisure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.30 billion 5.19 -$132.00 million $1.03 70.18 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.37 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -63.24

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 12 0 3.00 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $67.54, indicating a potential downside of 6.57%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts -10.89% 8.62% 1.75% Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Travel + Leisure on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. It is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios, including Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, TRYP, Dazzler, Esplendor, Wyndham Grand, Dolce, and Wyndham. As of February 18, 2021, it operated a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 8,900 hotels with approximately 796,000 rooms in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

