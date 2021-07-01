Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.76

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $16.00. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 7,307 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

