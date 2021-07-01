Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.33). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25), with a volume of 989 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWA. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.49. The stock has a market cap of £540.28 million and a PE ratio of 94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

