Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.70. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 15.22%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

