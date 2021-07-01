Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.33. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 5,592,588 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.36.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 567,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

