Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Increases By 100.0%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

