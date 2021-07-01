Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

