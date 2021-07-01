TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$31.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

TSE DRM opened at C$26.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$17.02 and a 12 month high of C$26.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -39.70.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.48%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.