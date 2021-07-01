Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

