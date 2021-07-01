Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from $1.30 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $1.18 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.