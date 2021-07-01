TD Securities Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.70.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$8.95 and a 1-year high of C$12.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.