Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$7.84.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

