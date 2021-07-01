Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

AVXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.21.

AVXL stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

