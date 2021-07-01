HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $20.92 on Monday. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

