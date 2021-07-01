Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vroom, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vroom in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRM. Wedbush reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -22.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,102,251 shares of company stock valued at $91,700,331. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

