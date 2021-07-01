Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Worthington Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,697,490.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,100. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

