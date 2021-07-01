Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Shares of CVNA opened at $301.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.04. Carvana has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total value of $13,235,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,052,775. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

