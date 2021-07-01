Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

PATK opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after buying an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

