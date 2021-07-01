HDFC Bank Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HDFC Bank in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,140,000 after acquiring an additional 451,956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after buying an additional 388,972 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.