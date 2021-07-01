Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €65.95 ($77.59) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.25.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

