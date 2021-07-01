$812.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will post $812.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the lowest is $810.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $581.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.