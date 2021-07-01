Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $290.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $256.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.80. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18, a PEG ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,650,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

