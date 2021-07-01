Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,241 shares of company stock worth $3,683,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.