Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $201.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market owing to coronavirus-led increasing work-from-home trend. Further rebound in the automotive market remains major positive. Additionally, solid momentum across Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line. Also, robust Embedded Processing segment is contributing well. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. The company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain major headwinds. Further, leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Also, intensifying market competition poses risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.30 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $124.67 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,345,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.