William Blair Initiates Coverage on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

