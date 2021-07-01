Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Senmiao Technology by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

