Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.58. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 884,067 shares.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.99.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

