Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €89.35 ($105.12). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.33 ($103.92), with a volume of 1,869,327 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.90 ($114.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.06.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

