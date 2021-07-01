VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $60.83. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 4,491 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

