Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,507.39 ($19.69). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,494 ($19.52), with a volume of 192,077 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HILS. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,494.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.80.

In other news, insider Paul Simmons acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

